EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. -- High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns.

The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.

People who breathe in the chemical over long periods of time could have a higher risk of cancer.

The EPA plans to speak with affected communities about the risks in the coming weeks.