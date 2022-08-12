Watch CBS News
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LINDEN, N.J. -- High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns.

The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.

People who breathe in the chemical over long periods of time could have a higher risk of cancer.

The EPA plans to speak with affected communities about the risks in the coming weeks.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 8:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

