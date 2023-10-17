Dr. Linda G. Mills inaugurated as New York University's first woman president

Dr. Linda G. Mills inaugurated as NYU's first woman president

NEW YORK -- Dr. Linda G. Mills was inaugurated Tuesday afternoon, becoming the first female president in New York University's 192-year history.

She has been at NYU since 1999, most recently as vice chancellor and senior vice provost for global programs and university life.

Mills becomes the 17th president of one of the largest private universities in the country.

"Humbled. Deeply moved. I stand here today prepared to take up this mantle and this challenge," she said.

Mills is a professor of social work, public policy and law. She's also the executive director of the NYU Center on Violence and Recovery.