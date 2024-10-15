New opioid center coming to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx designed to offer treatment in centralized clinic

New program in the Bronx aims to fight opioid crisis in the borough

New program in the Bronx aims to fight opioid crisis in the borough

NEW YORK — The Bronx has the highest rate of overdose deaths in across the city, but a new program being established at Lincoln Hospital is hoping to change that.

Last week, officials announced a multi-million dollar investment to fight the opioid crisis in the Bronx by turning a section of Lincoln Hospital into a centralized location for a new treatment center.

"Half of the services – the medication portion – is here at the hospital, and the other half of the services – the therapy portion – is a mile away," said Dr. Mark Sinclair, the director of substance use services at Lincoln Hospital. "If you make it harder for somebody who already has challenges, it's tough to expect success."

Centralized treatment center coming to the Bronx

CBS News New York's coverage on the opioid problem in the South Bronx first started a few months ago about syringes and drug use that was happening in St. Mary's Park. CBS News New York captured images of all different types of drug paraphernalia. That's why doctors and officials say having a centralized clinic is so important to reduce the amount of people that come and congregate in public areas and use drugs.

"A lot of the people are local, and if you force people to walk through their triggers, it derails success," Sinclair said.

The Bronx has most overdose deaths out of all five boroughs. With their new center starting construction in 2025, they're hoping to triple capacity.

"We hope that we can create situations and opportunities for people in one place where we can hear a lot more of these stories," said Sinclair.

"I don't feel like I'm by myself"

Mercedes Santiago credits Lincoln Hospital for saving her life, bringing her back to the things she loves, while being a patient at their recovery center for substance abuse.

She recently showed a group of doctors and patients at Lincoln Hospital what her version of escaping looks like through an original painting.

It was six months ago when her passion for art took off – the same time she decided to get clean.

"I get to listen to other people's stories, and I don't feel like I'm by myself," said Santiago.

It's a success story officials are hoping to hear more often.

