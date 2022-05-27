Lifeguard back on duty as New York City beach season kicks off this weekend
NEW YORK -- A celebration will be held Friday in Queens to kick off New York City's beach season this weekend.
The event is set for 11 a.m. in Far Rockaway on the boardwalk at Beach 17th Street.
Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all eight city public beaches.
Beach season will end Sept. 12.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.