More sharks spotted near local beaches, officials say

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- There was another round of shark sightings in our area Sunday.

The town of Hempstead says a lifeguard spotted a shark at 11:45 a.m., forcing swimmers out of the water at Lido Beach and Lido Beach West.

By 2 p.m., swimming was allowed again.

The New York City parks department confirms another shark was spotted at the east end of Rockaway Beach.