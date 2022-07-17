Watch CBS News
More sharks spotted near local beaches, officials say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- There was another round of shark sightings in our area Sunday.

The town of Hempstead says a lifeguard spotted a shark at 11:45 a.m., forcing swimmers out of the water at Lido Beach and Lido Beach West.

By 2 p.m., swimming was allowed again.

The New York City parks department confirms another shark was spotted at the east end of Rockaway Beach.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 7:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

