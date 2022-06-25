Pride celebrations continue in New York City leading up to Sunday's march

NEW YORK -- Pride weekend celebrations are being held around New York City ahead of Sunday's march.

The 30th Annual Dyke March starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in Bryant Park and ends in Washington Square Park.

On Friday, the Annual Drag March stepped off in Tompkins Square Park and made its way to the Stonewall Inn.

The march started as a protest in 1994 after the main march banned drag queens out of fear of offending corporate sponsors.

"Whenever we manifest here there's always a sense of being there for each other. But I think that this year more than any other there's a real political need to be out and show force," Sister Lee Shirley Pace said.

"I think that these kind of protests are still important and still mark the fact that there's work to do," Patrick Gatland said.

Sunday's march starts at noon at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, then passes the historic Stonewall Inn and ends in Chelsea.

The theme this year is "Unapologetically Us." Organizers said it's influenced by the pandemic, which gave society a reset and forced people to reprioritize their lives.