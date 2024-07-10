Long Island nonprofit launching health care provider directory for LGBTQ+ community

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit on Long Island has announced a new initiative to fight discrimination in health care for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Our goal here is to make sure we have a big network of providers who are LGBT-affirming and inclusive, and that LGBT people know who those providers are," LGBT Network CEO Robert Vitelli said.

Through the new LGBT Health Access Program, the nonprofit is publishing a directory to make it easy to find these doctors and organizations. It's also providing free training to participating providers, which kicked off Wednesday.

LGBTQ Long Islanders experiencing "disrespectful" health care treatment, survey finds

The LGBT Network pointed to a 2021 Stony Brook Medicine survey which found 37% of LGBTQ Long Islanders reported experiencing "disrespectful or non-affirming treatment from health care providers or their staff."

"All it takes is one bad experience for an LGBT person to not go back to whatever service it is or the doctor," Vitelli said.

This new effort aims to change that.

Social service agency EAC Network is among 35 organizations already on board.

"It's so important for us to be a part of this because clients, individuals and communities we serve already struggling with so many issues ... that this should not be another obstacle or another roadblock in their recovery," said Andrea Ramos-Topper, with EAC Network.

Another component of this is a health fair to bring the community and providers together, which the LGBT Network plans to host in the fall.

"All you have to do is ask, 'How would you like me to refer to you?'"

"All you have to do is ask, you know, 'How would you for like me to refer to you?' That's it," Bohemia resident Tamara Layne said.

It's a simple question Layne said she didn't get asked when she went to the doctor at the beginning of her transition, which she said impacted her experience.

"To have a provider come in and look at the chart and start saying my legal name instead of my preferred name, it does get a little uncomfortable," she said.

As a volunteer at LGBT Network, she's grateful the nonprofit is launching a new initiative to improve health and access for Long Island's LGBTQ+ community.

"To walk into a safe space is very freeing," Layne said.