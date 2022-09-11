Watch CBS News
Morgan scores as Red Bulls beat Revolution

HARRISON, N.J. — Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday.

Tommy McNamara opened the scoring for the Revolution (9-10-11) in the 53rd minute. Cristian Casseres Jr. tied it five minutes later for the Red Bulls (14-9-8).

The Red Bulls play next Saturday against New York City FC. The Revolution will visit the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 9:09 PM

