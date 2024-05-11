Morgan sparks Red Bulls to 4-2 victory over Revolution

HARRISON, N.J. — Lewis Morgan had an early goal and picked up an assist late to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (5-2-5) grabbed the lead in the 6th minute when Morgan took a pass from Sean Nealis and drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner of the net. It was Morgan's eighth goal this season.

The Revolution (2-8-1) pulled even in the 24th minute after Carles Gil used an assist from Tomás Chancalay to score his fourth goal of the campaign.

New York took a 2-1 lead into halftime on a penalty-kick goal by Emil Forsberg in the 43rd minute. Forsberg notched his fourth netter of the season with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner following a hand-ball foul on New England defender Henry Kessler.

The Red Bulls added an insurance goal in the 84th minute when Elias Manoel used assists from Wiki Carmona and Noah Eile to score for a second time this season. It was the first career assist Eile, a 21-year-old rookie defender.

The Revolution made things interesting in the 90th minute after Giacomo Vrioni took a pass from Emmanuel Boateng and scored his second goal of the season to make it 3-2.

Cameron Harper answered for the Red Bulls in the third minute of stoppage time with his first goal this season. Morgan assisted on the score.

The Revs lost midfielder Dylan Borrero to an apparent knee injury during second-half stoppage time. Borrero was carted off and replaced by Noel Buck in the 10th minute of extra time.

Carlos Coronel saved four shots for the Red Bulls.

Aljaž Ivačič finished with two saves in his second career start for the Revolution. Ivačič's first effort last week led to a 1-0 road win over the Chicago Fire. Ivačič had eight shutouts in 53 starts with the Portland Timbers from 2019-23.

New York is unbeaten in five home matches this season and unbeaten in eight at home in all competitions dating to last season. The club entered play with just one victory in its last six matches (1-1-4) and 0-1-3 in its previous four under first-year manager Sandro Schwarz.

New York was coming off a 6-2 loss to Inter Miami where the Red Bulls surrendered a goal and a single-match league record five assists to Lionel Messi.

The Revs beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 last time out for their first road win of the season under first-year manager Caleb Porter.

New England leads the all-time series 35-32-17 but falls to 9-25-9 on the road in the matchup and 1-13-2 since New York began playing home matches at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls travel to play D.C. United on Wednesday. The Revolution return home to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.