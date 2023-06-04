Letitia James on battling heavy hitters, protecting abortion rights, enforcing gun laws & more as New York's attorney general

Letitia James on biggest battles as New York's attorney general

Letitia James on biggest battles as New York's attorney general

Letitia James on biggest battles as New York's attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James has never backed down from a fight.

Since becoming attorney general, James filed sexual harassment charges against then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and brought civil fraud charges against former President Donald Trump.

As a New York City Council member, James tried to prevent then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg from serving a third term.

Talking Points

Given the big battles James has fought in New York, CBS2's Marcia Kramer asked which was the toughest and gave her the most sleepless nights.

What the conversation here or in the player below.

Your Point

Do New Yorkers really want to leave the city for Florida?

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, James shares who inspired her the most in life and who her favorite singers are.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.