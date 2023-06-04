Watch CBS News
Letitia James on battling heavy hitters, protecting abortion rights, enforcing gun laws & more as New York's attorney general

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Letitia James on biggest battles as New York's attorney general
New York Attorney General Letitia James has never backed down from a fight.

Since becoming attorney general, James filed sexual harassment charges against then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and brought civil fraud charges against former President Donald Trump

As a New York City Council member, James tried to prevent then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg from serving a third term. 

Given the big battles James has fought in New York, CBS2's Marcia Kramer asked which was the toughest and gave her the most sleepless nights. 

Do New Yorkers really want to leave the city for Florida?

Do New Yorkers really want to go to Florida? 03:08

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, James shares who inspired her the most in life and who her favorite singers are. 

Letitia James' childhood dreams, inspirations and favorite singers 02:50

First published on June 4, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

