New York Attorney General Letitia James calls on President Biden to fully cancel federal student debt

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on President Joe Biden to take action to help the millions of Americans struggling with student loan debt.

In a letter to the president, James and seven other Attorneys General urged him to "fully cancel federal student debt owed by every borrower in the country."

James says immediate relief is needed and argues it would reduce stress and mental fatigue.

In April, the Biden administration did announce some relief but only to certain borrowers.