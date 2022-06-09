Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre will be renamed in honor of stage and screen star Lena Horne

Broadway theater will be renamed in honor of Lena Horne

NEW YORK -- Beloved stage and screen star Lena Horne will have a Broadway theater named in her honor.

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street, where the musical "Six" is now playing, will become the Lena Horne Theatre.

It will be the first time a Broadway theater has been named in honor of a Black woman.

Born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Horne died in 2010.

Horne made her Broadway debut in 1934. She received a special Tony Award for her final show, "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music," in 1981.