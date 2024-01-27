Legislation aims to protect teens who use social media

New York lawmakers aim to protect teens who use social media

NEW YORK - New York lawmakers are pushing legislation to protect teens who use social media.

Two new bills are aimed at holding tech companies accountable.

One parent spoke to CBS New York about restricting her daughter's use of social media until she was 13. She said her daughter's mood quickly changed once she became active on social platforms.

"She became more anxious. Her self-esteem began to crumble, and I watched her begin to question how she looked, how she compared herself to people she saw online," she said.

"We have to actually take action and put in place smart, reasonable guidelines to protect some of the most vulnerable users on the internet, and those are kids," State Senator Andrew Gournardes said.

Lawmakers say recent studies show young people who spend more than three hours a day on social media double their risk for depression.