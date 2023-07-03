Watch CBS News
Legendary weatherman Dr. Frank Field dies at 100

NEW YORK - Legendary weatherman Dr. Frank Field passed away at 100 years old. 

Field worked at CBS New York for 11 years during his extraordinary career. 

His interest and knowledge in the spaces of things like health care and technology spanned far further than just forecasts and weather, and helped pave the way for multi-talented meteorologists, like our own John Elliott. 

"The thing about Frank Field was - went to MIT. He was a bona fide scientist. But, for his many years at NBC, Johnny Carson picked up on him. And then he would be on the Carson show. So he was a scientist but he also knew his role as TV friend, and that, I think was one of the main reasons he had such longevity and such success, not only for CBS, but at some of the other great affiliates in our fair city. And he did a national health show, a national science show, and his son and daughter followed in his footsteps. So at 100, what life, what a blessing. Rest in peace," Elliott said.

