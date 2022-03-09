Proposed legislation would ban legacy preference at colleges, universities across New York

NEW YORK -- A new proposal in New York could level the playing field when it comes to college admissions.

It would ban family legacy advantages.

Cornell sophomore Claire Tempelman is fighting to end legacy admission at her school.

"I mean, we are supposed to live in a democracy, not an aristocracy," she told CBS2's Christina Fan.

She co-sponsored a resolution and even penned an op-ed against giving children of alumni a leg up in admissions.

On Wednesday, she joined lawmakers on Zoom, hoping a new state bill will finally force the university to reconsider.

"To me, it's one of the most blatant examples of unfairness and inequality," Tempelman said.

The legislation, called the Fair College Admissions Act, would ban legacy preference at colleges and universities across New York.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes says the long-time practice is exclusionary to first generation and low-income students.

"It would really go a long way to leveling the playing field, in telling everyone that you can go to any college of your choosing based on merit and based your ability, not based on who your parents were," he said.

If passed, institutions who don't follow the law would be charged a penalty. Revenue from penalties would be earmarked for low-income students.

"It's not only the financial impact of the fine. It's the stigma that now you have to pay because you want to be exclusive," Gounardes said.

When Cornell's president rejected Templeman's resolution, she wrote, "It is a little difficult to contemplate stopping consideration of a candidate having a Cornelian parent right at the moment where there are increasing number of alumni from groups who have been historically excluded..."

"I don't find those points very convincing because, I mean, first of all, it's not like legacy students would stop being admitted," Tempelman said.

The proposed bill would also eliminate binding early decision programs, arguing it disadvantages low-income students who must compare financial aid packages.

A number of private universities across the country have already abolished legacy admissions, including MIT and Amherst.