Lee churns up dangerous rip currents, high surf, some flooding at Long Island and Jersey Shore beaches Saturday

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Lee is stirring up high surf and rip currents at beaches on Long Island and the Jersey Shore on Saturday.

Fierce waves and pounding surf are passing by as Lee moves toward Canada, where it is expected to make landfall.

The parking lot on Dune Road at the edge of the Shinnecock Inlet in Southampton was flooded during high-tide on Saturday morning.

"They have had some dune damage at the eastern end by the Shinnecock Inlet. The worst part of the storm is down to the eastern end of the island, because it's farther to the east and the eye of the storm. We're very aware, you can already see that the waves are coming up to the foot of the dunes. We haven't lost any dunes yet, and we're anxious that that could be the case," said Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold.

"Not looking good. It's already reached the dunes and I don't know how much worse this after-effect from Lee is going to be, but it's scary," one beachgoer said.

Swimming was declared dangerous and off-limits Saturday. It's wasn't immediately clear if lifeguards will allow swimming Sunday.

