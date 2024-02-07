Lead components found in 3 water service lines in Newark, Mayor Ras Baraka says

Lead components found in 3 water service lines in Newark, Mayor Baraka says

NEWARK, N.J. -- There are new worries over the drinking water in New Jersey's largest city.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Wednesday that lead components were found in three water service lines that were supposed to have been replaced by a third party.

He said they have since been replaced, and an audit will be conducted to see if there are more pipes with remaining lead.

Newark has been replacing its lead pipes after elevated levels of lead were found back in 2019, creating a water crisis in the city.

