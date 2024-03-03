Lawmakers react to claims of antisemitism at Origins High School in Brooklyn

Lawmakers react to claims of antisemitism at Origins High School in Brooklyn

Lawmakers react to claims of antisemitism at Origins High School in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Some New York lawmakers are speaking out over claims of hatred and a hostile environment at a Brooklyn high school.

City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov and Assemblyman Dov Hikind gathered with anti-hate advocacy groups on Sunday. They allege that antisemitic remarks are being made toward students and staff at Origins High School in Sheepshead Bay.

"This is a place where swastikas are painted on teachers' offices, on walls, in classrooms, on boards, on students' laptops, and this has become the norm," Vernikov said.

The Department of Education released a statement saying, "While there are no reports or evidence to support these claims, students and staff deserve to be safe and respected in their school and Origins High School is no different."