Lawmakers consider fare hike for cab, rideshare drivers

Drivers rally for first increase in more than a decade

NEW YORK - For the first time in a decade, New York City is considering a fare hike for taxi and rideshare drivers getting squeezed by record high inflation.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to drivers calling for help.

"We're not asking to make it rich, to get rich, just asking to have a decent rate so we can provide for our family," said driver Wain Chin.

Taxi drivers rallied for a raise outside City Hall, while inside, the Taxi and Limousine Commission held a hearing discussing increasing drivers income for the first time since 2012.

"We are getting to the long overdue work of readjusting it to reflect drivers expenses," one person said.

Yellow cab drivers say they're paying hundreds of dollars more per week to fill up their tanks compare to just a few months ago.

"Now gas is very expensive. Before it was like $250. Now, it's more than double - gas, insurance, oil change," said driver Balkar Singh.

"Everything is up. House, rent, food, expenses and children," said driver Samkar Padder.

Drivers are asking the TLC to adjust meter rates to be able to make $25 per hour after expenses.

"Right now we're making less than $15," Chin said.

That would mean about $2 more per trip for customers.

"If they can charge a wage and get it to where it's at parity, I'd be fully supportive," one person said.

"I think if they go higher people will be doing a lot more walking," said another.

Currently, it costs $3.40 plus surcharges just to get in a cab, but they don't get to keep it all.

"Eighty cents of that does not go directly to the driver. Then, 96th and below, a surcharge of $2.50, which goes to the MTA," said Bhairavi Desai of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

"I'm working 14 hours every day, seven days a week," said Richard Chow.

Chow says the industry can be crushing. His brother, who also drove a yellow cab, took his own life after his $750,000 medallion debt became too overwhelming.

"In total, nine drivers committed suicide, including my brother Kenny," Chow said.

Chow doesn't want to see more drivers suffer.

As for next steps, the TLC has to issue a formal fare proposal, likely in June, that has to be passed by the Board of Commissioners.

The hearings are divided into two days: Monday for taxis, Tuesday for Uber and Lyft.