New Jersey marching band students join Grammy winner Lauryn Hill for performance at the Prudential Center

High school band students to perform with Lauryn Hill at Prudential Center

High school band students to perform with Lauryn Hill at Prudential Center

High school band students to perform with Lauryn Hill at Prudential Center

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- Band students in Maplewood will perform with rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill at the Prudential Center on Tuesday.

About 40 students from the Columbia High School marching band will perform with Hill.

Hill, a Columbia High School alumna, is stopping at the Prudential Center on her 25th anniversary tour for her landmark album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Hill has won eight Grammys, including Album of the Year for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" in 1998. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" is credited as the first hip-hop album to win Album of the Year.