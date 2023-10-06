New report highlights wage gap for Latina workers

NEW YORK -- To mark Latina Equal Pay Day on Thursday, there's a push to close the pay gap Latina workers continue to face.

According to a new report from EqualPayToday.org, on average, Latinas were paid 52 cents to every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men last year.

For full-time workers, the wage gap was 57 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.

New York City Councilmember Amanda Farias has some tips on how to make sure workers get paid what they deserve.

"Go out there and advocate for yourself where you can and use the tools that we have online. You can find salary ranges. You can find title positions. You can find ways and the right language to go in to ask for the money that you're worth," she said.

Overall, Latinas are the lowest-paid workers in the United States and often lack basic workplace protections.