Late rapper Heavy D honored with statue in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- There was a tribute Thursday in Mount Vernon to remember late rapper Heavy D.

A statue was unveiled in memory of the music artist. It's titled "Peaceful Journey" and is located at 42 Broad St.

Heavy D's real name was Dwight Arrington Myers. He died in 2011 from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot in his leg.

The rapper's family was in attendance during Thursday's statue dedication.

"This town has been the backbone for many of us, but for my family it has been the backbone. We love Mount Vernon," said Eulahlee Lee Myers, Heavy D's mother.

The statue was designed by artist Eto Otitigbe, who said his vision for the art installation was inspired by Heavy D.