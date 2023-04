Sinkhole opens up in Jersey City

Sinkhole opens up in Jersey City

Sinkhole opens up in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crews are working to repair a massive sinkhole in Jersey City.

The hole opened up around 11 p.m. Sunday on Sip Avenue near West Side Avenue.

Workers rushed to save a backhoe being used for street construction from falling in.

There's no word on how long the repairs will take.