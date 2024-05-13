Large pro-Israel rally underway in Times Square. Here's the latest.

NEW YORK -- A large pro-Israel rally was underway Monday night in Times Square.

A few dozen demonstrators were within the barricaded area cloaked in the Israeli flag and outside the perimeter were counter protesters. Both sides were under the watch of a heavy NYPD presence. Private security guards were also seen standing at the entrance.

The rally and concert in support of Israel was organized by Zionist Organization of America and The World Values Network. Advertised speakers included attorney and professor Alan Dershowitz. Musical performances and speakers were expected to last until about 9 p.m.

Morton Klein, president of Zionist Organization of America, talked to CBS New York about security and counter protests.

"This is America. As long as they are non-violent protests, I have no problem," Klein said. "I think they are ignorant. They don't know what the truth is. If they are violent, they have to be arrested. And on the campuses we say arrest, arrest, arrest, expel, expel, expel, bring in the National Guard."

The pro-Israel protest comes after several demonstrations in support of Palestinians in New York City and across the country, primarily on college campuses.