Long lines at Jersey Shore a positive sign for businesses desperate to recover from pandemic

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- The weather on Memorial Day was picture-perfect and attracted large crowds to the Jersey Shore on Monday.

It was welcome news to businesses that have been struggling through the pandemic, since beachgoers came out despite record-high gas prices, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

The rides, the games and the waves at the beach all made this Memorial Day memorable for families.

"It actually feels good. Look at everybody, everybody is happy. It makes you feel good to see everyone happy. What else can I feel? You feel good," said Shakiada Faniel, who brought her kids.

There were plenty of little kids enjoying the sunshine, and plenty of bigger kids too.

"We went in the water. We just been playing spike ball the whole day, having fun. It's been a great time," Krish Bansal said.

"The water is freezing at first, but it's fantastic once you get used to it," Julian Netter said.

It's hard to not enjoy the beach when it's this nice out. But getting there and enjoying everything the boardwalk has to offer has gotten more expensive. Not just in Asbury Park, but all over.

Down at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach, inflation is a concern.

"Our costs have gone up. It's something we're working with," Lisa Lightbody said.

Rising gas prices are part of the issues. AAA said the average cost for a gallon of regular in New Jersey is $4.75.

Point Pleasant's mayor hopes that will help, not hurt, this summer.

"People aren't gonna be driving to far flung destinations. They're going to be staying home where they're spending less money on gas," Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

For local businesses like Atlantic Offshore Fishery, having their own boat is one way to try and drive down costs.

"My son is the fisherman, along with his crew. So we try, but it's been very difficult," co-owner Adriana Sarapochillo said.

Jersey Shore business owners are hoping people will want to get out of the house. They're in need of a major financial rebound to recover from the pandemic.

The long lines on Memorial Day were encouraging.