Police investigating suspicious death in Lakewood

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- Police in Ocean County are investigating a woman's death as suspicious.

Officers responded to a wellness check Tuesday at 501 Thornbury Court in Lakewood and found the woman's body.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean County prosecutor's office at 732-929-2027 or Lakewood Township Police at 732-363-0200.

