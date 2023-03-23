Watch CBS News
Local News

Ocean County student struck by driver after getting off school bus

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

18-year-old struck by car after getting off school bus in Ocean County
18-year-old struck by car after getting off school bus in Ocean County 00:23

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- An Ocean County student is recovering after getting hit by a car as he was getting off a school bus.

It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road in Lakewood.

Investigators say as the 18-year-old got off the bus and started to cross the street, a driver hit him.

The teenager had a head injury, but it wasn't life-threatening.

Police found the driver wasn't impaired, but they were given several summonses for failing to observe the school bus' flashing red lights.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 7:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.