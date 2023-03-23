Ocean County student struck by driver after getting off school bus
LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- An Ocean County student is recovering after getting hit by a car as he was getting off a school bus.
It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road in Lakewood.
Investigators say as the 18-year-old got off the bus and started to cross the street, a driver hit him.
The teenager had a head injury, but it wasn't life-threatening.
Police found the driver wasn't impaired, but they were given several summonses for failing to observe the school bus' flashing red lights.
