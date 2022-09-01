Police: 6 children attacked by foxes in Lakewood, New Jersey

6 children attacked by foxes in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- Police are investigating a series of fox attacks in one New Jersey community.

They say six children in Lakewood were attacked Wednesday, all within hours of each other.

The first happened around 5:40 p.m. at John Street Playground, where a child was bitten.

At 7:15 p.m., a child at a home on Rose Park Circle said a fox jumped on him, but he was not hurt.

Then at 7:30 p.m., three children were bitten in their yard on Regal Court.

The last attack happened at 9:40 p.m. when another child was bitten at John Street Playground.

It's not clear if it was the same fox in every incident.