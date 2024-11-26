New permit requirements cause New Jersey minister to pause charitable giveaways days before Thanksgiving

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey minister who has spent over two decades helping people experiencing homelessness says his efforts have been put on hold right before Thanksgiving.

Minister Steven Brigham, president of the nonprofit Destiny's Bridge, and volunteers provide food and supplies to those in need in Lakewood, including on holidays.

"I would come out here to the town square twice a week and set up tables, and we would give out clothing and food to the poor," Brigham said.

Lakewood resident Darlene DiDonato told CBS News New York she's been struggling with homelessness for years, but says Brigham helps ease some of the burden.

"It's not easy to be out here," she said.

"I think it's trying to force the homeless out of the town"

Brigham says when he came out earlier in November, however, there was a sudden change.

"The captain of Lakewood P.D. came up to me and said, 'Minster Steve, you need a permit to be out here.' I said, 'I've been doing this for 25 years, and I haven't needed one in the past,' and he said, 'Well, you need one now.' So I was a little upset," Brigham said. "I think it's trying to force the homeless out of the town."

Brigham reached out to an attorney, who has been in touch with the township.

Township asks organizations to fill out contract to use town square

The township now wants all organizations to fill out a "Hold Harmless Agreement" – a contract – in order to use the town square. The mayor says there have been issues.

Lakewood Mayor Raymond Coles said in a statement:

"Lakewood township prides itself on looking out for the welfare of all our residents. We have teams out daily working with the homeless and others in need. We have a robust housing rehab program and our homeless prevention programs help keep folks in their homes when they are going through tough times or need a hand to keep their homes habitable. We are the fourth largest town in NJ and have one of the lowest eviction rates in the state. "We always work with organizations who wish to help those in need. All we ask is that they help us schedule their efforts to ensure that we know who is using our facilities and help prevent anyone who may wish to exploit the most vulnerable among us. "We also have a responsibility to our residents and employees to make sure they have a safe environment and do not encounter any form of harassment while they go about their day. "To paraphrase Dicken's, this is the time year that want is felt most keenly. Lakewood is committed to providing those in need with a safe place to lay their heads and will work with anyone who seeks to provide help to those who need it."

The mayor told CBS News New York Brigham is welcome to set up in the meantime, but Brigham is not convinced.

"I want something in writing to make sure that we're going to be able to come out here and the other organizations are going to be able to come out here ... I've got a lot of clothes and a lot of blankets that I want to get out here, and they need it," Brigham said.

He would normally be out on Wednesday, but he says he's going to hold off until he gets legal input. He hopes to return next week.