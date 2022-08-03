Watch CBS News
Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Plane collides with towing vehicle at LaGuardia Airport
Plane collides with towing vehicle at LaGuardia Airport 00:26

NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.

Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.

An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.

No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.

The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.

Airline officials are investigating.

