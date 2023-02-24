Watch CBS News
Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation announces new youth advisory board members

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- "Born This Way" is more than just a song by Lady Gaga

It's a foundation she created with her mother to support youth mental health and encourage kindness toward all communities.

Last month, foundation announced a new group of advisory board members who will help shape its work. 

After sorting through more than 360 applications, 31 extraordinary individuals were chosen. They are between the ages of 15 and 24 years old and come from 10 different countries. 

Livia Caligor and Desmond Napoles, who both live in New York City, joined us to discuss the foundation, their new roles and what they want to work on.

February 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

