Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requests trade by Thursday's deadline

NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving reportedly wants out of Brooklyn.

The star guard told the Nets he wants to be traded by Thursday's deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. Brooklyn is currently 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record.

Irving's relationship with the Nets has been tumultuous at times since signing a 4-year, $136 million contract in 2019.

Earlier this season, Irving was suspended for posting a link on his social media to a documentary with antisemitic material. He apologized and rejoined the team after missing eight games.

Nike ended its relationship with Irving over the controversy.

Last season, Irving was one of the most high-profile athletes who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He was unable to play in home games until the city lifted the COVID vaccine mandate for athletes and performers.

In 2021, the NBA fined Irving $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols when video showed him maskless at his sister's 30th birthday party.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.