New musical "KPOP" set to close after just 2 weeks on Broadway: "We're devastated, honestly."

NEW YORK -- KPOP, a Broadway musical that broke barriers for the Asian community, is suddenly coming to an end after only two weeks.

There were tears, screams and lots of singing at the "Broadway Community Uplifts Asians on Broadway" rally in Gershwin Alley on Saturday night. Cast members even gave an impromptu performance for their fans and supporters, just one day before their final show on Broadway.

"I'm so proud of everyone, what we've achieved, and it's very... We're devastated, honestly," actress Lina Rose Lee said.

"I think we are making history, even enough our show is short-lived," said KPOP composer Helen Park, who is the first female Asian composer on Broadway.

The musical, which celebrates the music phenomenon that started in South Korea and went global, will close the curtains Sunday, just two weeks after opening.

"Asians in general don't traditionally have their stories told on Broadway. So to finally have one come up and then it falling short in ticket sales and all those things is really disheartening, but knowing that there's a community out there that wants to love and support things like this means that there's another step for future Broadway shows for Asian voices," rally organizer Grace Aki said.

A large crowd, including ticket-holders, gathered outside the Circle in the Square Theatre before Saturday night's show, saying it's too soon.

"Being here with all of you guys right now, in this moment, is so special and it is making a heartbreaking ending so, so much more joyful," actor Abraham Lim told the crowd.

"It just created this... something so new that they didn't know how to get people into the seats," fan Howard Hoo said.

"It just needs time for it to find its audience 'cause these shows just, just got on Broadway," fan Salome Mergia said.

While producers hoped the global fan base for K-pop music would lead to a strong audience, ticket sales were lower than the cost to run a Broadway musical.

"There's so many stories that need to be told on Broadway, and if you could just see tonight, you see how many diverse people are out here on Broadway to see us, and this is so important," actor Kevin Woo said.

The musical has a cast of predominantly Asian and Asian Americans. Cast members, including Woo, a former member of the K-pop boy band U-KISS, say it brought diversity and representation to Broadway.

"We are going to stay. We love this show so much that the fans will make us come back, I'm sure of that," Woo said.

"Support BIPOC stories and diverse stories. Stop talking about it. Let's talk with our wallets," Lim said.

The final performance of KPOP is 3 p.m. Sunday.