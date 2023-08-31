Watch CBS News
Local News

Know before you go: AAA has your Labor Day Weekend holiday travel outlook

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

AAA's Labor Day Weekend holiday travel outlook
AAA's Labor Day Weekend holiday travel outlook 04:48

NEW YORK -- If you're planning one last summer getaway, it's time to hit the road. 

AAA says you'll have plenty of company traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend. 

Data shows domestic travel is up 4% for people booking flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises. If you're traveling internationally, bookings are up a whopping 44%.

We spoke with AAA Northeast's Robert Sinclair Jr. for help navigating the weekend. 

He also spoke about gas prices and what to expect at the airports. 

Watch his full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.