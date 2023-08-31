Know before you go: AAA has your Labor Day Weekend holiday travel outlook

NEW YORK -- If you're planning one last summer getaway, it's time to hit the road.

AAA says you'll have plenty of company traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Data shows domestic travel is up 4% for people booking flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises. If you're traveling internationally, bookings are up a whopping 44%.

We spoke with AAA Northeast's Robert Sinclair Jr. for help navigating the weekend.

He also spoke about gas prices and what to expect at the airports.

Watch his full interview above for more information.