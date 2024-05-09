Watch CBS News
NY Knicks, NY Rangers playoff tickets are hot on StubHub. Here's how much they cost.

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Knicks, Rangers fans attend Playoff Palooza event in NYC
NEW YORK -- New York Knicks and New York Rangers playoff tickets are going fast on the secondary market. 

StubHub says the Knicks and Rangers are headlining the best-selling series in the NBA and NHL Playoff second rounds. 

The Knicks-Pacers NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series is outselling the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets series by 38% on StubHub, according to the ticket exchange. 

Game 1 and Game 2 at Madison Square Garden were the top-selling games in the second rounds, overall, including NHL games. 

Tickets sales for the Rangers-Hurricanes Eastern Conference semifinal series more than doubled sales for the Boston Bruins-Carolina Panthers series on StubHub, the company said. 

Game 1 at MSG was the best-selling game of the NHL's second round, and the third best-selling for the playoffs to date. 

"With both the Rangers and the Knicks in the playoffs together, the city is experiencing an incredible level of excitement," said Adam Budelli, a StubHub spokesperson. "The Knicks-Pacers series outsells the second-best NBA Round 2 matchup by 38% on StubHub, while the Rangers-Hurricanes series is driving double the sales of the second-best NHL Round 2 matchup."  

Overall, the Knicks are driving 90% more sales on StubHub than the Rangers. Both teams lead their series 2-0 and are on the road for Games 3 and 4, but would return to the Garden for Game 5. 

Currently, tickets for Game 5 of the Knicks-Pacers series on Tuesday, May 14 start at $450 on StubHub. Tickets for Game 5 of the Rangers-Hurricanes series on Monday, May 13 start at $390. 

