Donte DiVincenzo sinks club-record 11 3-pointers in Knicks' rout of Pistons

NEW YORK -- Donte DiVincenzo made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored a career-best 40 points, leading the New York Knicks to a 124-99 rout of Detroit on Monday night for their 15th straight victory over the Pistons.

DiVincenzo broke the Knicks' single-game record of 10 that was held by J.R. Smith and Evan Fournier, and moved into third in the NBA in 3-pointers made this season. He would have had one more, but one of his 3s in the third quarter was later overturned because he had first stepped out of bounds.

But the swingman stayed in the blowout long enough to get the record-setter with 3:16 remaining, then checked out shortly after to an ovation.

Jalen Brunson added 28 points, and Josh Hart had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double this season. The Knicks won for the sixth time in seven games and remained a half-game behind Cleveland for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Marcus Sasser scored 24 points for the NBA-worst Pistons, who lost their seventh straight and fell to 12-60. They were without top player Cade Cunningham, along with Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Isaiah Stewart because of injuries.

It was quickly clear this game would be nothing like Detroit's visit last month, when the Knicks got the go-ahead basket from Hart in their 113-111 win with 2.8 seconds left, with referees later determining a foul should have been called on DiVincenzo in a collision that allowed New York to regain possession.

This time, New York made eight of its first nine shots in racing to a 20-8 lead. It was 36-17 after one quarter, when the Knicks had six 3-pointers and the Pistons only had six total baskets.

From there, fans stayed interested cheering for DiVincenzo, who finished 11 for 20 from behind the arc.

DiVincenzo has had to expand his role in his first season with the Knicks after the loss of All-Star forward Julius Randle since late January. They also continue to play without fellow starters OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

DiVincenzo has responded with 234 3-pointers and is nearing the franchise record of 241 held by Fournier, who was in the arena after being traded to the Pistons in February. DiVincenzo passed former Golden State teammate Klay Thompson for third this season and trails just Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

Knicks players warmed up wearing shirts with Hall of Famer Willis Reed's No. 19 on the back on the night they celebrated HBCU night. Reed, who died last year at 80, led Grambling State to the 1961 NAIA championship and a third-place finish in 1963.

