Knicks surprise Harlem high school senior with $60,000 scholarship
NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks surprised a high school senior from Harlem with a life-changing scholarship at Monday's game.
The team, along with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, presented 18-year-old Bri Butler with a $60,000 scholarship to be used toward whichever Historically Black College or University she chooses to attend.
Butler has been accepted to seven HBCU schools and plans to play basketball on her college team.
