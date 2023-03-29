Knicks surprise Harlem high school senior with $60,000 scholarship

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks surprised a high school senior from Harlem with a life-changing scholarship at Monday's game.

The team, along with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, presented 18-year-old Bri Butler with a $60,000 scholarship to be used toward whichever Historically Black College or University she chooses to attend.

In honor of #HBCU night, Spelman College alumnus @CMCrystalHudson and @ALLAN_HOUSTON are proud to present the @gardenofdreams Inspire Scholarship to Bri Butler.



Next fall Bri will attend an HBCU institution! Congrats Bri! pic.twitter.com/xhqYc38lPG — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 28, 2023

Butler has been accepted to seven HBCU schools and plans to play basketball on her college team.