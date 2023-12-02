Watch CBS News
Kiss concludes End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kiss plays final concert at Madison Square Garden
Kiss plays final concert at Madison Square Garden 00:39

NEW YORK -- Kiss fans flocked to Madison Square Garden on Saturday for the band's final performance.

It was the last night of their End of the Road World Tour.

Kiss started here in New York City 50 years ago.

Fans reflected on what the band means to them.

"It's the greatest show on Earth. It's empowering, that's what it is. They don't think about what's going on in the world. They just sing about living in the moment," said Chris Pantelis, a fan from Australia.

"I think Kiss is a band that keeps finding another way to do things differently, and if anything it's inspiring, and like Chris said, it's empowering, so we can take from that and keeping moving forward," said Jim Skivalidis, another fan from Australia.

Kiss says it does not have plans to record another album.

