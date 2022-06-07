Laura and Kelly Moffat's Kirrin Finch clothing company makes "menswear-inspired clothes for women, trans and non-binary folks"

NEW YORK - For some, the clothes they wear helps define who they are and how they want to be perceived.

As we celebrate Pride Month, the notion of being seen as your true self is front and center.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu introduces us to designers with a clothing company who are helping to do just that.

Laura and Kelly Moffat are partners in life, and in business.

"We got married in 2014," Laura said.

"We make conscientious menswear-inspired clothes for women, trans and non-binary folks," Kelly said.

Their Brooklyn-based company Kirrin Finch was founded in 2015.

"We got tired of walking into the men's section, saying we really liked the styles, but they don't fit our bodies. So we set out to solve the problem," Kelly said.

The Kirrin Finch aesthetic is classic menswear design including details, but with an added twist. The Moffats say looking for outfits for their own wedding was the spark for the idea.

"We ended up getting custom suits made for our wedding, partly because we couldn't find anything," Laura said.

"For someone like us, it was really either custom suits, or trying to make what existed in traditional women's and menswear work. And you know, menswear, it would be busting at the chest, too tight on the hips," Kelly said.

Now they say suiting and accessories for weddings and formal occasions has become an important part of their online business, adding they hear from customers sharing their own stories.

"We see them so happy. And they feel so amazing and authentic and competent," Laura said.

Moving forward, and taking cues from their community of customers, they plan to expand their line.

"We don't want to wear a 'boyfriend jean,' right. Like, many of our customers don't have boyfriends. You know, they might identify as queer, right? So like a 'boyfriend jean' is sort of, a little bit, like, not appropriate."

They say they always keep ideal of authenticity at the forefront, even in choosing models who speak to the brand, and the customers.

"It's generally people in the LGBTQ+ plus community. But that doesn't mean - it doesn't exclude people that just generally enjoy, like, a more masculine aesthetic, right?" Laura said.

"This is how you want to present yourself, however you identify whoever you are. This is how you feel comfortable, then that's what you should wear," Kelly said.

