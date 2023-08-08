Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx gets $200 million for redevelopment

Kingsbridge Armory getting new lease on life in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx, long closed, is about to get a new lease on life.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday morning that New York state and city are committing $200 million to jumpstart redevelopment of the 100-year-old building, which as sat vacant for nearly 30 years.

"What could we possibly do here? Let's look at the industries in the future - emerging technologies, sustainable manufacturing, urban agriculture, film and tv production. This has so much potential," Hochul said.

"The plan has the potential to create 18,000 jobs for Bronxites, and up to $10 billion in economic impact," Adams said.

The armory spans 860,000 square feet of available space.

Some estimates say it could take $1 billion to fully restore.

