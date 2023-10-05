New mural unveiled at Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn

First of 9 community murals unveiled at Brooklyn's Kings County Hospital

NEW YORK -- The first of nine new murals coming to New York City hospitals was unveiled Thursday.

The unveiling took place at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Flatbush.

#CommunityMatters Today, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County unveiled our newest community mural in collaboration with... Posted by NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Artist Jodi Dareal was born in the hospital and worked with the community to design and paint the mural.

It celebrates hospital staff and patients, as well as the area's Caribbean heritage.