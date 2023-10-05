New mural unveiled at Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The first of nine new murals coming to New York City hospitals was unveiled Thursday.
The unveiling took place at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Flatbush.
Artist Jodi Dareal was born in the hospital and worked with the community to design and paint the mural.
It celebrates hospital staff and patients, as well as the area's Caribbean heritage.
