Watch CBS News
Local News

New mural unveiled at Kings County Hospital Center in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First of 9 community murals unveiled at Brooklyn's Kings County Hospital
First of 9 community murals unveiled at Brooklyn's Kings County Hospital 00:27

NEW YORK -- The first of nine new murals coming to New York City hospitals was unveiled Thursday.

The unveiling took place at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Flatbush.

#CommunityMatters Today, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County unveiled our newest community mural in collaboration with...

Posted by NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Artist Jodi Dareal was born in the hospital and worked with the community to design and paint the mural.

It celebrates hospital staff and patients, as well as the area's Caribbean heritage.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.