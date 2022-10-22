Ukrainians who lost limbs in war against Russia arrive in Tri-State Area for medical assistance, rehabilitation

2 Ukrainians injured in war land in U.S. for treatment

2 Ukrainians injured in war land in U.S. for treatment

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Ukrainians who were wounded during battle in the war against Russia landed in New Jersey on Saturday.

Victor Nesterenkoi and Anton Domaratskyi landed in Newark, brought to the United States by the nonprofit Kind Deeds, which works with doctors in the U.S. to provide medical assistance to injured fighters.

Both men, who each lost a leg, will receive prosthetic limbs and go through three to four weeks of rehabilitation in New York.

In Ukrainian, Domaratskyi said it was emotional for him to see the crowd of people that greeted them at the airport, but he feels very happy.

Nesterenkoi said after he is done with rehabilitation, he will return to Ukraine to continue to defend his country.

Kind Deeds also provides assistance to other Ukrainian citizens, including women and children, who lost their limbs during the war.