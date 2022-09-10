Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street.

She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. 

The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. 

The fund has not started raising money just yet. 

The duo says their firm will make both control and minority investments in companies.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM

