Brooklyn nonprofit Khleeko prepares for annual charity basketball game

Brooklyn nonprofit uses basketball to help set kids up for success

Brooklyn nonprofit uses basketball to help set kids up for success

Brooklyn nonprofit uses basketball to help set kids up for success

NEW YORK - Khleeko Inc., a Brooklyn nonprofit, is busy preparing for their biggest event of the year, where they hope to help at least 100 kids get the back-to-school supplies they need for a successful return to the classroom.

At Staples at Fourth Avenue in Gowanus, the shopping carts are overflowing with crayons, notebooks and pencils. A trio of good Samaritans is browsing the aisles, looking for the best deals on these supplies. This is in addition to the 100 boxes of goods provided by the managers at Staples and several other local stores.

Yaw Asante is the founder of Khleeko Inc., created in 2019 with the goal to bridge the gap between African and American culture.

"We've heard parents' concerns that they're just not able to get the supplies for their kids, and we strongly believe in order to make sure that a child is successful in school, they need to be provided with the right resources," Asante says.

Originally, Khleeko Inc. focused their efforts on helping children in orphanages in Ghana, but during the pandemic, they soon included New York City families in their work.

Asante believes community improvement comes from positive programming, too. Their charity basketball game raises funds by getting players to pay to register for the game, and those funds are used to pay for the supplies.

During Tuesday's shopping trip, Asante invited 6-year-old Zyon Russell to help, saying it is important to start young when teaching life lessons.

"One of the key things or virtues that I've learned from being a part of an African culture is that each one has to teach one," Asante tells CBS2's Hannah Kliger.

"I've learned that it is good to help each other," Zyon adds.

His mother, Lauren Russell, is Khleeko assistant coordinator. She says parents already have a lot on their mind regarding high prices, COVID protocols and school safety.

"There are so many different factors going on right now that can have parents alarmed and concerned about sending their kids back to school," she says.

Asante hopes their efforts can lift some of the burden, and plant the seeds of change, on the courts, and in the classrooms.

The basketball game will take place at noon on Sept. 3 at the Kevin F. Conroy Playground in Windsor Terrace.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.