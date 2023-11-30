Kevin Gomez charged in deadly Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused of striking and killing a young child in Queens.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kevin Gomez, of Queens, on Thursday afternoon.

The deadly crash happened Wednesday night on College Point Boulevard in Flushing.

Police say 3-year-old Quintas Chen was hit by the driver of a white Infiniti van.

The child was with his father, walking home from a doctor's office, when he was hit while crossing the street. Quintas' father says the driver suddenly sped off.

Quintas was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers later found the Infiniti a few blocks away from the scene.

Quintas' parents spoke to CBS New York before Gomez's arrest.

"He was a sweet boy. He was very adorable," father Jimmy Chen said in Chinese. "He's so loving. We miss him so much."

Gomez is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.