Department of Correction: Kevin Bryan dies while in custody at Rikers Island
NEW YORK -- Another person has died while in custody at Rikers Island.
The Department of Correction says 35-year-old Kevin Bryan passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of death is under investigation.
The DOC says Bryan was booked at the jail complex on Sept. 8 on a second-degree burglary charge.
He is the 14th person to die in custody at Rikers Island this year.
