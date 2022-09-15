Department of Correction: Kevin Bryan dies while in custody at Rikers Island

DOC: Kevin Bryan dies in custody at Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- Another person has died while in custody at Rikers Island.

The Department of Correction says 35-year-old Kevin Bryan passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The DOC says Bryan was booked at the jail complex on Sept. 8 on a second-degree burglary charge.

He is the 14th person to die in custody at Rikers Island this year.