Police: 17-year-old shot in chest in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a shooter who wounded a teenage boy in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Police responded to Ditmas Avenue and McDonald Avenue in the Kensington section just before 6 p.m.

A 17-year-old was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to a local hospital, and we're told he is expected to survive.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 10:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

