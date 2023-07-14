Police: 17-year-old shot in chest in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a shooter who wounded a teenage boy in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Police responded to Ditmas Avenue and McDonald Avenue in the Kensington section just before 6 p.m.
A 17-year-old was shot in the chest.
He was rushed to a local hospital, and we're told he is expected to survive.
The suspect ran away from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
