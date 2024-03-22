Large fire damages multiple homes in Kensington, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A large fire damaged at least two homes in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 5:45pm at a home on East 3rd Street between Avenue C and Beverly Road. It quickly grew to three alarms.

One person has been injured. The extent of the injuries weren't immediately known.

Video from the scene showed the fire appears to have spread from one home to a neighboring one. The homes are quite close to one another, and the wind appears to be helping to drive the flames from one roof to the next.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.