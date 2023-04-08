Police: Kenneth McConnell accused of stealing $420,000 from Long Island woman after being hired to do plumbing, electrical work

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Nassau County man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a 61-year-old woman in Woodmere.

Police say from January 2020 through December 2021, the customer paid Kenneth McConnell, of East Islip, to do plumbing, HVAC and electrical work, but he never performed any of it.

Instead, police say McConnell stole jewelry from the woman's home and sold it at a local pawn shop. He also allegedly deposited fraudulent checks from the woman into his own bank account.

Police say he stole about $420,000.

McConnell faces multiple charges.

Police ask anyone who believes they fell victim to a similar scam to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.