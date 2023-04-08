Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Kenneth McConnell accused of stealing $420,000 from Long Island woman after being hired to do plumbing, electrical work

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Nassau County man accused of posing as plumber
Nassau County man accused of posing as plumber 00:30

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Nassau County man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a 61-year-old woman in Woodmere.

Police say from January 2020 through December 2021, the customer paid Kenneth McConnell, of East Islip, to do plumbing, HVAC and electrical work, but he never performed any of it.

Instead, police say McConnell stole jewelry from the woman's home and sold it at a local pawn shop. He also allegedly deposited fraudulent checks from the woman into his own bank account.

Police say he stole about $420,000.

McConnell faces multiple charges.

Police ask anyone who believes they fell victim to a similar scam to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 8:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.