Mother and daughter bludgeoned to death at home in Roselle, New Jersey, family says

ROSELLE, N.J. -- The Union County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a double homicide in the small town of Roselle.

Family members said Keisha Morrison and her daughter Kelsey were bludgeoned to death inside their home on West 7th Avenue.

"It's like a Lifetime movie, we don't feel as though it's real. I feel like I am in the Twilight Zone right now," said Atasha Scott, dealing with unbearable grief like the rest of her family.

Morrison, Scott's sister-in-law, and Kelsey were discovered dead by police inside the 9-year-old girl's room.

"We demand justice for my niece. She didn't deserve this. We demand justice for my sister-in-law," said Scott.

According to Scott, a person who was living in the basement murdered Morrison, 45, and daughter.

"He wrapped them up in their bedsheets, stuffed them underneath my niece's bed," said Smith. "My brother found the ax."

Scott said her brother, Keisha's husband Gary Morrison, got a call from their three other daughters late Wednesday morning.

"They happened to see blood on the walls. They called my brother and they told him they hid in the room," said Scott.

According to Scott, when her brother arrived, he busted his wife's bedroom door.

"When he went into the room he found a crime scene but there was no bodies," said Scott.

Scott said the suspect was still in the house when her brother arrived, and even tried to lure him into the basement. She said her brother called police, then the family was taken away and officers broke the news to them hours later.

"He's been detained. Unfortunately Kelsey and Keisha are deceased and that's what they told us," said Scott. "Kelsey was a firecracker, strong personality. Keisha was quiet, never see her angry."

Kelsey's 10th birthday would've been this weekend. The family was planning a trip a to Disneyland.

Family members said the suspect, who sources said was arrested in Maryland, was at the house when police arrived but somehow got into the victim's car and dropped it off around the corner.

Family members believed the suspect's motive was jealousy of Gary Morrison's life with his wife and children.